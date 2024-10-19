2 arrested after fight, shots fired following Delaware high school football game

Two men have been arrested after police said a large fight broke out, and shots were fired following a high school football game in Dover, Delaware, Friday evening.

According to the Dover Police Department, the investigation began just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 18 after the Dover High School football game.

Police said officers were on the scene assisting with security at the game when a large fight broke out at the football stadium's entrance.

While responding to break up the fight, police said officers observed a man -- identified as 27-year-old Kameron Scott -- fire a handgun into the air.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers attempted to take Scott into custody; however, he ran to a nearby apartment complex and was taken into custody after a foot chase, police said.

Another man -- identified as 20-year-old Tony Benson Jr. -- who was involved in the fight also ran towards the apartment complex and was taken into custody after a foot chase, according to police.

Police said a Taurus .38 special handgun was found in the area where Scott ran from Officers. No one was injured as a result of this shooting incident.

Police said Scott was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $55,000 cash bail and faces the following charges:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

-Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Riot

-Conspiracy Second Degree

-Resisting Arrest

Benson Jr. was released on his own recognizance on the following charges:

-Riot

-Conspiracy Second Degree

-Resisting Arrest