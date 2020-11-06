Philadelphia

Two Arrested After Police Get Tip of Convention Center Threat

The two men have not been identified. Police seized their SUV, which had stickers on it promoting the conspiracy theory QAnon

By Miguel Martinez-Valle

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police arrested two men in Philadelphia late Thursday after receiving a tip that they were making threats against the Philadelphia Convention Center, where the city's mail-in ballots are still being counted.

Police were told the men were coming up from Virginia armed with AR-15s, police sources said. Police found their Hummer near the Convention Center; the car was decorated with stickers promoting the conspiracy theory QAnon.

Police on the scene said weapons were recovered from the car, though they did not say what kind.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2020 21 hours ago

Biden Gains on Trump in Battleground Pa., Trails by Just Over 18k Votes

COVID-19 37 mins ago

NJ Gov Plans Friday Briefing, a Day After Warning of Imminent New COVID Restrictions

The identities of the two men have not been released. Homeland Security is assisting in the investigation.

Philadelphia has set up a massive vote-counting operation at the Convention Center, where mail-in ballots have been counted around the clock since Election Day. The count has drawn loud protests by supporters for both President Donald Trump and his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia policeCONVENTION CENTERQAnon
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us