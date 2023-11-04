Two employees of a cocoa processing plant were rescued from the roof of the building during a fire in Delaware on Saturday, according to officials.

The fire happened around 11:30 a.m. at the United Cocoa Processor facility located on the 700 block of Pencader Drive in Newark, fire officials said.

Smoke was reportedly coming from the roof and the automatic fire alarm was alerting crews of water flow in the building, officials said.

When crews from the fire department arrived at the scene, they reported seeing fire and smoke coming from the roof and smoke was visible inside the building.

The fire was placed under control around 12:45 p.m. There were no injuries.

Fire department officials said that this is the second fire at the United Cocoa Processor facility this year, with the first fire on July 26, 2023.

An investigation into the fire is underway by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.