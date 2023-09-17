Two 15-year-olds arrested for over $1,500 in stolen property and resisting arrest

Delaware State Police arrested two teenagers for theft and resisting arrest on Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. police were notified of an armed carjacking that happened in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The stolen car, a white Porsche with New Jersey registration, was reported as its location showing in the area of I-95 southbound near Route 202, police said.

A DE State Trooper contacted the Atlantic County police dispatch for additional details and was told that the suspects allegedly crashed a different car in Atlantic County that was previously reported stolen, according to the police.

Police said the crashed car was reported stolen in Smyrna, Delaware.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

After the crash in Atlantic County, the suspects allegedly fled and proceeded to participate in an armed home invasion where they held a victim at gunpoint, stole the keys to the white Porsche and other personal property before fleeing toward Delaware.

DE troopers located the white Porsche in the 3000 block of Old Capital Trail in Wilmington and set up a perimeter, police said. The two suspects in the Porsche, both 15-year-old boys, ran from police and were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Both suspects were charged with receiving stolen property over $1,500 and resisting arrest. They were admitted into the New Castle County Detention Center on $21,000 cash bond.