An airline contractor who works at Philadelphia International Airport was stopped Friday with a loaded gun at a security checkpoint, officials announced.

Officials said the 9mm gun was loaded with 10 bullets when Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected the firearm among the worker’s belongings as he entered an employee checkpoint on his way to work.

Airport police were contacted and responded to the checkpoint where they confiscated the firearm, cited the Philadelphia resident and took possession of his airport identification badge, according to officials.

Officials said in addition to losing his ID badge - which prevents him from working at the airport - the man also now faces a possible federal financial civil citation that could cost thousands of dollars.

“This was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers as it addressed a possible insider threat situation,” TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport Gerardo Spero said in a news release. “Individuals who work at the airport, whether they are members of the flight crew, work at retail shops, work for airlines, or are contractors of a company that does business at the airport are not allowed to bring prohibited items onto the secure side of the airport. We are always on alert for employees who may have possible bad intentions, which could possibly represent a threat to aviation security.”

Officials said this firearm marked the 17th gun that TSA officers have detected at Philadelphia International Airport checkpoints so far this year. Last year, 45 firearms were intercepted at the airport checkpoints.

“We are deep into our busy summer travel period, and here at Philadelphia as well as at airports across the country, we are extremely busy and our officers have remained vigilant in focusing on their mission,” Spero added. “We want people to get to their destinations safely and get home safely.”