Trump Pushes False Claims About Mail-In Vote Fraud — Here Are the Facts

There’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the United States

Donald Trump speaks while Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, left, listen during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Getty Images

As Democrats rally behind mail-in voting as a way to ensure Americans will be safe as they cast a ballot in November, President Donald Trump has begun arguing that an election conducted via the postal service would be riddled with fraud — an allegation based on a number of false or misleading claims.

"Mail ballots — they cheat. OK? People cheat," he said April 7"There's a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting."

There’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the United States, according to numerous investigations and studies. The president’s own voter fraud investigatory committee disbanded without producing evidence of any systemic issues.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 39 mins ago

Mayor Kenney Talks ‘Spirit’ Amid Coronavirus in Open Letter to Philly

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

Inmates in Pa., NJ to Be Freed Amid Coronavirus Spread

For the full story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us