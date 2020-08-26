Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is Being Demolished, Tower Will Be Imploded Next Year

Trump Plaza, a shuttered Atlantic City casino that bears the name of President Donald Trump, is on its way down, officials told NBC10 Wednesday.

Demolition work appeared to be underway Wednesday, images from SkyForce 10 show.

Mayor Marty Small told NBC10 that the main tower will be imploded in January after the interior is gutted.

The city will then work with a developer to build on the Boardwalk-front property, he said.

In June, the city said billionaire developer Carl Icahn had plans for demolishing the Plaza, according to the Associated Press. Icahn plans to raze both towers at the site.

Trump Plaza opened in 1984, decades before his presidency. It was one of four casinos in the city to close down in 2014. Another Trump property, the Taj Mahal, closed in 2016 and has since reopened as the Hard Rock casino.

The Plaza's deterioriation has led to several calls to the fire department to clear debris. Officials told the AP that debris has fallen from as high as the 34th floor. Earlier this year, large pieces of the facade crumbled and presented a danger to pedestrians, the fire department said.

