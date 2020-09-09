Trump Feels No Need to Understand Black Americans, New Book Says

Bob Woodward's book is set for release on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence listens during a news conference in the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Trump has been determined to talk his way through the coronavirus crisis, but his frequent misstatements at his daily news conferences have caused a litany of public health and political headaches for the White House.
Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump told the journalist Bob Woodward that he does not believe that because of his privileged upbringing he has a responsibility to understand the "anger and pain" felt by Black Americans, according to a new book by Woodward.

The Washington Post, where Woodward is associate editor, reported excerpts of the book, "Rage," on Wednesday and posted audio clips on its website.

The book, set for release on Tuesday, is based in part on 18 on-the-record interviews Woodward conducted with Trump from December to July.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

