Trump, Biden Campaigns Were Targeted by Foreign Hackers, Google Says

The information was released by Google's Threat Analysis Group

Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and President Donald Trump (right).
AP Images

Both major presidential campaigns have recently been the targets of cyberattacks from foreign governments, a Google executive said Thursday.

Google's Threat Analysis Group, which deals with nation-state hacking, said that hackers traced to China attempted to break into email accounts of people on the campaign of the apparent Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Separately, hackers connected to Iran targeted the campaign staff of President Donald Trump, according to group Director Shane Huntley.

For the full story, go to NBC News.

