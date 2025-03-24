Trump adviser Alina Habba named interim U.S. attorney for NJ

President Donald Trump has named longtime adviser and personal attorney Alina Habba to be the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Habba currently works in the White House as a counselor to the president.

"It is with great pleasure that I am announcing Alina Habba, Esq., who is currently serving as Counselor to the President, and has represented me for a long time, will be our interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, her Home State, effective immediately!," President Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both 'Fair and Just' for the wonderful people of New Jersey."

Habba will replace John Giordano, who will become U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, Trump announced.

She is a loyal defender and supporter of the president and was a fixture by his side at several court cases in New York City, including at New York Attorney General Tish James' civil fraud trial against Trump and in the president's sexual abuse and defamation cases brought by E. Jean Carroll.

"I am honored to serve my home state of New Jersey as Interim U.S. Attorney and I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility. Just like I did during my time as President Trump’s personal attorney, I will continue to fight for truth and justice. We will end the weaponization of justice, once and for all," Habba said in a social post on X.

While speaking to reporters, Habba slammed New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Sen. Cory Booker for having "failed" the state when it comes to crime.

"There is corruption, there is injustice, and there is a heavy amount of crime right in Cory Booker's backyard and right under Governor Murphy, and that will stop," Habba said. "If you look at what happened in crime, what's going on in Newark, what's going on in Camden, this has been a neglected state. It is one of the most populated states for its size, and it needs to stop."

According to the U.S. attorney's office website, "The District of New Jersey is a single district with three vicinages: Newark, Trenton and Camden. Together, the three district offices and their Assistant U.S. Attorneys and supervisors effectively cover the entire state - from High Point to Cape May Point - to enforce criminal and civil statutes of the United States."