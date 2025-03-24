Trump administration

Trump adviser Alina Habba named interim U.S. attorney for NJ

Habba currently works in the White House as a counselor to the president and was by his side as a personal attorney at several court cases in New York City

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump has named longtime adviser and personal attorney Alina Habba to be the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Habba currently works in the White House as a counselor to the president.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"It is with great pleasure that I am announcing Alina Habba, Esq., who is currently serving as Counselor to the President, and has represented me for a long time, will be our interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, her Home State, effective immediately!," President Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both 'Fair and Just' for the wonderful people of New Jersey."

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Alina Habba, newly appointed interim U.S. Attorney for District of New Jersey, speaks to reporters outside the White House on March 24, 2025, in Washington DC. U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Habba, who currently serves as Counselor to the President, to replace current attorney John Giordano who was nominated serve as Ambassador to Namibia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Alina Habba, newly appointed interim U.S. Attorney for District of New Jersey, speaks to reporters outside the White House on March 24, 2025, in Washington DC. U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Habba, who currently serves as Counselor to the President, to replace current attorney John Giordano who was nominated serve as Ambassador to Namibia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Habba will replace John Giordano, who will become U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, Trump announced.

She is a loyal defender and supporter of the president and was a fixture by his side at several court cases in New York City, including at New York Attorney General Tish James' civil fraud trial against Trump and in the president's sexual abuse and defamation cases brought by E. Jean Carroll.

"I am honored to serve my home state of New Jersey as Interim U.S. Attorney and I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility. Just like I did during my time as President Trump’s personal attorney, I will continue to fight for truth and justice. We will end the weaponization of justice, once and for all," Habba said in a social post on X.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba attend the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on January 11, 2024 in New York City. Trump won't make his own closing arguments after his lawyers objected to Judge Arthur Engoron's insistence that Trump stay within the bounds of "relevant, material facts that are in evidence" of the case. Prosecutors allege that Trump and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to secure loans. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued seeking 0 million in damages. (Photo by Shannon Stapleton-Pool/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba attend the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on January 11, 2024 in New York City. Trump won't make his own closing arguments after his lawyers objected to Judge Arthur Engoron's insistence that Trump stay within the bounds of "relevant, material facts that are in evidence" of the case. Prosecutors allege that Trump and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to secure loans. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued seeking \$370 million in damages. (Photo by Shannon Stapleton-Pool/Getty Images)

While speaking to reporters, Habba slammed New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Sen. Cory Booker for having "failed" the state when it comes to crime.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Money 2 hours ago

Despite spending, Gen Z is about to become ‘richest generation'. Here's why

Gun violence 3 hours ago

Man dies after being shot in head in Philly's Kensington neighborhood

"There is corruption, there is injustice, and there is a heavy amount of crime right in Cory Booker's backyard and right under Governor Murphy, and that will stop," Habba said. "If you look at what happened in crime, what's going on in Newark, what's going on in Camden, this has been a neglected state. It is one of the most populated states for its size, and it needs to stop."

According to the U.S. attorney's office website, "The District of New Jersey is a single district with three vicinages: Newark, Trenton and Camden. Together, the three district offices and their Assistant U.S. Attorneys and supervisors effectively cover the entire state - from High Point to Cape May Point - to enforce criminal and civil statutes of the United States."

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationNew JerseyDonald Trump
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us