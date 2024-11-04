Truck driver thrown from vehicle, killed in I-76 crash in South Jersey

The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, officials said, when their vehicle traveled down an embankment along I-76 in Camden County, and they were ejected from the truck.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2 a.m. on Monday, along I-76 southbound at the 1-B ramp onto northbound I-295 in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

In the incident, officials told NBC10 that the truck driver was killed when the tractor-trailer they were driving rolled down an embankment in that area and the truck rolled, ejecting the victim.

The driver was killed in this incident and, officials said, no other vehicles were involved in the incident and no other drivers were hurt.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police have not provided further information on what may have caused the crash, nor have they shared more information about the identity of the individual who was killed in this incident.

But, officials said that an investigation is ongoing.