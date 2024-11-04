South Jersey

Truck driver thrown from vehicle, killed in I-76 crash in South Jersey

Officials say the driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Monday when the truck they were driving went down an embankment on I-76 at !-295 in Camden Co., and they were ejected from the vehicle

By Hayden Mitman

Crews respond after an early morning tractor-trailer crash along I-76 in New Jersey left one person dead on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.
NBC10

The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, officials said, when their vehicle traveled down an embankment along I-76 in Camden County, and they were ejected from the truck.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2 a.m. on Monday, along I-76 southbound at the 1-B ramp onto northbound I-295 in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

In the incident, officials told NBC10 that the truck driver was killed when the tractor-trailer they were driving rolled down an embankment in that area and the truck rolled, ejecting the victim.

The driver was killed in this incident and, officials said, no other vehicles were involved in the incident and no other drivers were hurt.

Police have not provided further information on what may have caused the crash, nor have they shared more information about the identity of the individual who was killed in this incident.

But, officials said that an investigation is ongoing.

