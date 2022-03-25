Father of 4 Killed in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Delaware County

A father of four was killed in a possible road rage shooting in Delaware County Friday morning.

Police officers found the 56-year-old man slumped behind the wheel of his truck along Lansdowne Avenue in Upper Darby around 8 a.m., law enforcement sources told NBC10's Deanna Durante. He had been shot in the side of his head and was later pronounced dead.

Police traced the driver's movements back along Lansdowne Avenue to the 600 block near Upper Darby High School. Investigators believe there was some sort of traffic incident that occurred at the location that escalated into gunfire.

Police are searching through surveillance video. They released a photo of a "vehicle of interest" in the shooting, a white 4-door Audi A3 or A4. They also plan on speaking to anyone who was in the area of Winding Way and Lansdowne Avenue between 7:50 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Police have not revealed the victim's identity but said he lived in Haverford Township and had a wife as well as four children.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.