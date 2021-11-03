New Jersey

Truck Driver Leads NJ Senate President After Spending $153 on Campaign

A victory by Republican Edward Durr, a South Jersey commercial truckler, over long-serving Senate President Stephen Sweeney would throw leadership of the New Jersey Legislature into uncertainty

By Rudy Chinchilla and Brian X. McCrone

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey’s longest-running state senate president seems set to lose his seat his seat to a truck driver who spent only $153 on Dunkin and paper fliers over the course of his campaign.

Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney trailed Republican challenger Edward Durr, a commercial truck driver, by more than 2,000 votes as of Wednesday afternoon, with more than 99% of precincts reporting. The Associated Press has not yet called a winner.

  • New Jersey Senate, 3rd District

    99% reporting

    • Edward Durr

      52%

      32,134

    • Steve Sweeney

      48%

      30,125

The potential loss by one of New Jersey’s most powerful politicians would result in upheaval of political power in the state, forcing the Senate to find a new president. Sweeney has been the chamber’s leader since 2010.

Just four years ago, he won reelection in what at the time may have been the most expensive legislative race in American history.

Durr said he entered the race after being denied a concealed carry permit despite having a clean record. State campaign finance records show a slate of candidates including Durr raised more than $10,000 during their campaign but spent only $153: $66.64 at Dunkin to buy food and drinks for staff and $86.67 for paper flyers and business cards.

“Well, I’m a numbers guy and I’ve looked at the numbers of the year,” Durr said in an August interview conservative commentator Elizabeth Nader. “We have a district that is 150,00 voters. Senator Sweeney has never broken 32,000 votes …. and so I felt if he can’t even get half the district, that means there’s numbers out there to be taken, and you just have to get people to come out and vote. I believe if they come out and vote, we could win,” Sweeney said.

Durr promises lower property taxes and the creation of a “friendly business environment.”

Sweeney has held the District 3 seat since 2004. It encompasses parts of Cumberland and Gloucester counties, as well as Salem County.

A loss would also raise questions about the political power of South Jersey Democratic boss George Norcross, who has been aligned with Sweeney for decades.

Republicans seem likely to take several seats in addition to Sweeney’s in an unexpected election day that also saw Gov. Phil Murphy contesting his seat in a closer-than-expected race that as of Wednesday afternoon remained too close to call.

