Truck Crash Shuts Down I-476 West of Philly

By Brian X. McCrone

Two 18-wheelers and a van crashed on Interstate 476 and shut down the busy highway west of Philadelphia during the second half of the evening rush hour Friday.

A person was reported trapped in one of the vehicles, which could be seen turned on their sides.

All northbound lanes were closed shortly after 5 p.m. along I-476 in Radnor, Delaware County, near Route 3.

The person trapped was rescued about 45 minutes later and rushed to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details as they become available.

