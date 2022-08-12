Truck Crash Shuts Down I-476 West of Philly

Two 18-wheelers and a van crashed on Interstate 476 and shut down the busy highway west of Philadelphia during the second half of the evening rush hour Friday.
A person was reported trapped in one of the vehicles, which could be seen turned on their sides.
All northbound lanes were closed shortly after 5 p.m. along I-476 in Radnor, Delaware County, near Route 3.
The person trapped was rescued about 45 minutes later and rushed to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.
