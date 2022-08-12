Truck Crash Closes Southbound I-95 in Newark, Del.

Authorities in New Castle County, Delaware responded to a serious crash involving a truck and a sedan on Interstate 95 late Thursday night.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Churchmans Road in Newark shortly before 10:30 p.m., Delaware State Police said.

All southbound lanes were closed while crews investigated into Friday morning.

SkyForce10 overhead showed the truck and a car heavily damaged on the side of the road. The portions that collided are destroyed.

Traffic began to build for several miles behind the crash investigation.

Police have yet to release information on any injuries, or on an estimated time for the highway to reopen.

This story is developing and will be updated.