A crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer, a van hauling a U-Haul trailer and car closed a busy stretch of the Blue Route in the Philadelphia suburbs for hours during the Monday morning commute.

The wreck took place in the northbound lanes of Interstate 476 between Exit 13 (U.S. Route 30 - St. Davids/Villanova and Exit 16A (Pennsylvania Route 23/ Interstate 76 Each - Philadelphia/Conshohocken) around 5 a.m.

A tractor trailer appeared to have jackknifed and gone off the roadway -- it's cab winding up entirely against the side of the trailer. A car also appeared crashed on the road behind the truck. And, behind that a white van hauling a U-Haul trailer was crashed against a light post.

Pennsylvania State Police didn't immediately reveal if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Drivers were stopped on the highway behind the crash. There was no timetable for when the road might reopen.

Drivers should avoid getting onto the Blue Route and use surface roads, but expect delays.

ALL LANES CLOSED on I-476 northbound between Exit 13/St Davids/Villanova and Exit 16A/I-76. Stick to Montgomery Ave, Rt-320, Rt-252. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/MvQgxVFr64 — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) June 5, 2023

Route 320, Montgomery Avenue and Conshohocken State Road could be used as alternate routes, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko reported. Drivers could also hop off I-476 at Route 3 and take Route 252.

Shortly before 7 a.m., SkyForce10 captured videos of police turning drivers around from the northbound lanes onto the southbound lanes. So, drivers may also be experience southbound delays.

The northbound closure remained in place at 7:30 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated.