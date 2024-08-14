First Alert Traffic

Watch: Traffic comes to standstill after truck crash blocks lanes on I-76 east

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Traffic was at a standstill on the Schuylkill Expressway after a tractor-trailer crashed on an off-ramp.

The tractor-trailer jack-knifed on the eastbound side of Interstate 76 at Broad Street late Wednesday afternoon.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

SkyForce10 was over the scene where traffic could be seen totally stopped for at least one mile. Later on, one lane was reopened though there was still heavy traffic in the area.

The front of the truck that contains the driver's cabin was stuck at a right angle to the rest of the vehicle. It appeared as though crews were able to pull the front of the truck enough to get the vehicle attached to a tow truck.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Crews with the fire and police departments are on the scene working to assist the truck driver. Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was seriously injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us