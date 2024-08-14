Traffic was at a standstill on the Schuylkill Expressway after a tractor-trailer crashed on an off-ramp.

The tractor-trailer jack-knifed on the eastbound side of Interstate 76 at Broad Street late Wednesday afternoon.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where traffic could be seen totally stopped for at least one mile. Later on, one lane was reopened though there was still heavy traffic in the area.

The front of the truck that contains the driver's cabin was stuck at a right angle to the rest of the vehicle. It appeared as though crews were able to pull the front of the truck enough to get the vehicle attached to a tow truck.

Crews with the fire and police departments are on the scene working to assist the truck driver. Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was seriously injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.