A car was badly damaged in a crash with a truck along the busy road that divides Bucks and Montgomery counties early Tuesday morning.

The wreck before daybreak closed all lanes of County Line Road near South Norristown Road in the Warminster area for hours, Bucks County dispatchers said.

A sedan could be seen with its roof torn off and other damage in front of a truck that appeared to be carrying scrap metal.

No word yet on injuries or when the road will reopen.

This story is developing and will be updated.