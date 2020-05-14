Emu

Troopers Shoot, Kill Runaway Emu That Was Loose on Route 422

Owner of the large bird had recently bought it, but lost control of it

NBC Universal LLC

A runaway emu that disrupted travel by wandering along a major highway in our area was shot and killed by state police after attempts to capture it failed.

The emu was spotted on the median of Route 422 near Collegeville on Wednesday. The bird's presence caused lengthy backups in both directions, as authorities used tasers as part of their efforts to corral the emu.

The emu was eventually shot for “the protection of officers and the community,” according to Pennsylvania state police.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 41 mins ago

Jersey Shore Will Be Open for Memorial Day Weekend, Governor Says

coronavirus 6 hours ago

CVS Opening 9 Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites in Pa., Including in Philly

Authorities say the large bird’s owner apparently lost control of the emu shortly after buying it.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

EmuPennsylvania State Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us