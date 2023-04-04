Trooper Shoots Man Who Fired at Police During House Fire, Officials Say

A state trooper shot an armed homeowner after he fired at police while his house was on fire in Chester County, Pennsylvania, investigators said.

On Monday around 7:30 p.m., state troopers responded to a house fire on Isabella Road in West Nantmeal Township. When they arrived they spotted a home fully engulfed in flames as well as the homeowner, standing in the doorway and armed with a gun, according to investigators.

Police said they heard numerous gunshots and the armed homeowner failed to obey their commands. A spokesperson with Chester County Radio also told NBC10 the homeowner was firing shots at police.

A state trooper then opened fire at the homeowner, shooting him in the hand and leg. The troopers and officers then rendered aid to the man after he fell to the ground. Police also said they found a loaded, silver revolver handgun with live ammunition near the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition. No one else was injured during the incident.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

The trooper who shot the man was placed on administrative duty pending a review of the investigation by the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police Internal Affairs Division.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Troop J Lancaster Station at 717-299-7650 or the Chester County District Attorney’s Office at 610-344-6866.