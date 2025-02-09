After a marketing company from Wilmington, Del. -- that also has offices in Philly and Bloomsburg -- decided to troll fans of the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LIX with a billboard outside their stadium, the company has made good on promises of donations to nonprofit groups supported by the teams.

And now, Aloysius Butler & Clark has posted billboards in Kansas City and Philly thanking fans for their support.

Representatives with Aloysius Butler & Clark, said the “trolling billboard” that the company placed on Feb. 4, 2025, along I-435 outside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City had gotten thousands of calls to the number mentioned on the ads -- the billboard read "816-323-GOKC—call for a pep rally in your pocket."

In fact, as of Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, company representatives said the billboard had blown by a goal of getting 5,000 callers and they were likely receiving as many as 1,000 calls per hour.

A quick reminder, those who called the number on the red and white billboard were greeted with a rousing rendition of the Eagles fight song.

AB&C has now replaced that billboard in Kansas City with one that reads: “Hey, KC, Thanks for Answering the Call. Donations made to Hunt Family Foundation and Eagles Autism Foundation.”

A similar billboard has also been set up near Lincoln Financial Field, thanking Philadelphians.

Aloysius Butler & Clark A billboard thanking Eagles fans after thousands responded to a billboard trolling Kansas City fans.

On Sunday, in a statement, AB&C said that because of the overwhelming response, it will donate $2,500 each to the Eagles Autism Foundation and Kansas City’s Hunt Family Foundation.

“The response has been overwhelming and amazing to watch,” said Steve Merino, AB&C’s chief creative officer in a statement. “Whether people were taking part because of their spirit of competition, out of curiosity or to support the cause, we achieved what we set out to do. Both cities win. Now we just want to say thanks.”

AB&C had pledged to donate $1 per call to both the Eagles Autism Foundation and Kansas City’s Hunt Family Foundation, with a total donation maximum of $2,500 to each charity.

The company said that the effort “soared,” as thousands of fans called in.