Shooting in Philadelphia leaves 3 men injured; 2 persons of interest in custody

An investigation is underway after police said three people were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia.

According to police, just around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 6300 block of Torresdale Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said witnesses told them that several people had been shot and were taken to area hospitals by private vehicles.

Police said a total of three people were shot: a 21-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder, a 48-year-old man was shot once in the back and shoulder, and a 24-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.

The 48-year-old man is in critical condition, according to police.

Police said that the 21-year-old man had been sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle and had just been dropping someone off at the 63000 block of Torresdale Avenue when the shooting happened. Over a dozen bullet holes were found on the driver's side door.

Although the 21-year-old was sitting in the driver's seat, police said someone else drove him to the hospital.

Police said that during the shooting, the 24-year-old man and the 48-year-old man were sitting on the front porch of a home where they lived together.

At this time, police said they don't know if the two men sitting on the porch or the man in the car were the intended targets or if they were just innocent bystanders.

Police said at the scene that a total of 20 spent shell casings were found.

A vehicle had been seen speeding from the scene of the crime, and police said officers were able to stop the car and apprehend two individuals after they began fleeing on foot.

Both individuals are now in police custody as persons of interest, according to police.

Now, police hope that surveillance footage near the scene will help them piece together information during the investigation.