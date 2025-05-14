Men in pickup truck targeted in deadly triple shooting, Philadelphia police say

At least one man in a pickup truck died in an apparent "targeted" triple shooting in Philadelphia early Wednesday.

The victims of the May 14, 2025, shooting along Cambria Street between Hope and Howard streets on the edge of the Kensington neighborhood are all in their 40s, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers found two of the gunshot victims inside a pickup truck parked along Cambria Street just before 4 a.m., Small said.

A 42-year-old man in the driver's seat was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head, Small said. He would die a short time later.

A 49-year-old man in the passenger seat had been shot several times in his body, Small said. Officers rushed that man to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition while undergoing surgery.

A short time later, a 40-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, Small said. He was listed in stable condition.

"It appears that these victims -- at least one of them, maybe both -- were the intended target," Small said of the men found in the pickup.

Investigators found evidence that at least 15 shots were fired within a few feet of the truck.

"It appears that the shooter or shooters fired into the open door, driver door, because there are no bullet holes in the driver side," Small said.

Investigators found bullet holes in the passenger side, making it appear that bullets went through the cab of the truck, Small said.

Investigators said the pickup truck cab and bed were filled with debris. The hood of the truck was also up.

It was unclear how the third man who was shot was involved in the shooting.

Police hoped that surveillance video could help them in the investigation.

Investigators also looked into whether this shooting could have anything to do with a deadly shooting that took place Tuesday night several blocks away on Hope Street, Small said.

"We're definitely going to look into the possibility of it being related to the shooting because it's only five blocks away and it only happened eight hours ago," Small said.

Despite this deadly shooting, homicides in Philadelphia (74 in 2025) are down about 22% this year from last and the lowest year-to-date since police data was gathered in 2008.