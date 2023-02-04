Triple Shooting in Wilmington Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one woman dead and two men injured, according to police.

At approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 300 block of East 23rd Street in Wilmington, Delaware, police located three gunshot victims: a 29-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man.

All victims were transported to the hospital. The woman succumbed to her injuries, the 31-year old man is in critical condition and the 30-year-old man is in stable condition, police said.

At this time there is no word on suspects or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brianna Rodrigues at (302) 576-3971.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.