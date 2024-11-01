A gunman fired into a group of people hanging out on a Northeast Philadelphia street corner on Halloween night, leaving a man who appeared to be targeted dead, investigators said.

Police officers arrived at Arrott and Leiper streets in the Frankford neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2024, to find a 40-year-old woman shot in her leg, a 37-year-old man shot in his stomach and an unidentified man shot multiple times throughout his body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police rushed all three of the gunshot victims to the hospital, where the "John Doe" died a short time later, Small said. The man shot in the stomach was listed in critical condition.

Investigators started to search for clues in front of an apartment complex.

All three people were "just hanging out when a shooter came up and fired at least 11 shots," Small said. "It appears that the 'John Doe' who died -- since he's shot multiple times -- may have been the intended target."

The investigation continued into Friday.

Police would look at surveillance video in hopes of tracking down the killer or killers.

The corner is near the same building where a gunman shot four people -- including a SEPTA police officer -- before killing himself in April 2022.

Philadelphia continues to grapple with deadly gun violence, but overall homicides in Philadelphia are down about 48% from the same time last year, according to police data. The 214 homicides reported this year are the lowest to date since 2013.