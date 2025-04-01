Philadelphia

U.S. Marshals arrest final suspect in 2023 North Philly triple homicide

Tyyon Bates was arrested and charged for his alleged role in the shooting deaths of Nyreese Moore, Nassir Folk and Isaiah Williams in 2023

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. Marshals arrested the fifth and final suspect in a 2023 quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia that left three men dead and another injured.

On Monday, March 31, 2025, the U.S. Marshals arrested Tyyon Bates on the 4900 block of North 17th Street. Bates is charged with murder, officials said.

Bates is the last of five suspects charged in a quadruple shooting that occurred along the 2000 block of North 8th Street back on Aug. 11, 2023, according to investigators.  

Nyreese Moore, 22, Nassir Folk, 24, and Isaiah Williams, 22, were all killed in the shooting. A fourth shooting victim survived.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

