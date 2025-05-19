Trial begins for Mark Dial, former Philly officer who shot, killed Eddie Irizarry

The trial began for Mark Dial, the former Philadelphia police officer who faces third-degree murder charges for shooting and killing Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop in the city’s Kensington neighborhood back in August 2023.

On Aug. 14, 2023, Dial and his partner pulled Irizarry over along the 100 block of East Willard Street after he was driving the wrong way. Body-worn camera video shows Dial and his partner getting out of their vehicle with their guns drawn and approaching Irizarry’s car. Both Dial and his partner shouted at Irizarry though prosecutors and the defense have debated what exactly was said.

Six seconds after exiting the vehicle, Dial fired six shots through the car’s closed driver side window, striking and killing Irizarry.

Philadelphia police initially told the media that Irizarry lunged at Dial and his partner which led to the shooting. They later said however that Irizarry was inside the car when he was shot, which the bodycam video shows.

At the time of the shooting, Dial’s defense team argued he acted in self-defense and believed Irizarry had a gun. Investigators said Irizarry did not have a gun however, though they said two knives were found inside his car.

Dial was initially charged with first-degree murder though a judge dismissed the murder charges in 2023. Those charges were then reinstated a few weeks later and Dial’s trial was set to take place last year. However, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office withdrew the first-degree murder charges against Dial in August 2024, allowing him to be free on bail. The decision came after the defense argued to the court that the prosecution did not turn over a critical expert witness report that they commissioned and planned to use at the trial.

Dial remains charged with third-degree murder. Opening arguments in his trial began on Monday, May 19, 2023, and a jury of 10 women and two men are expected to get the case by Thursday, May 22.

Irizarry’s death sparked protests and outrage throughout Philadelphia.

“We actually want to seek justice for Eddie,” Irizarry’s aunt, Ana Cintron, said on Sunday. “And we knew in order to get justice for him, a trial has to go on.”

Irizarry’s family told NBC10 that his primary language was Spanish and he didn’t understand or speak English well. They also said he moved to the United States from Puerto Rico at the age of 19, had never been in trouble with the law and suffered from mental health issues, including schizophrenia, for “many, many years.”