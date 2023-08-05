‘Trespasser' on track halts PATCO trains on Ben Franklin Bridge

Traffic on the westbound lanes was closed on -- and the PATCO trains ceased running across -- the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia on Saturday as a person reportedly climbed onto tracks used by the PATCO trains, officials said.

At about 6:35 p.m., traffic was blocked both ways on the bridge as, a PATCO spokesperson said, a "trespasser" climbed onto the track on the bridge. PATCO reportedly deenergized the tracks for safety of first responders as they worked to address the situation.

Just before 7 p.m., officials said, the police activity had ended, lanes were re-opened and the trains resumed operation.

