New Jersey

Man arrested at Trenton Transit Center after bringing handguns, rifles onto Amtrak train

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested after police said they found a bag with guns and rifles at a train station in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

NJ Transit Police explained that they were alerted of an unattended bag at Newark Penn Station around 3 p.m. on Jan. 3.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

When police looked inside the bag they found a handgun and a loaded rifle, officials explained.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

They discovered that the suspect purchased an Amtrak ticket and was on a train heading to Virginia.

When that train was stopped at the Trenton Transit Center, the man resisted, but officers were able to arrest him.

Investigators said they found the man had three handguns and two rifles on him.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

weather Jan 2

Light snow to impact Friday rush hour in Philly region, bigger storm on Monday

SEPTA 59 mins ago

Man killed, woman hurt after SEPTA bus hit them at Philly intersection

Adam Reich was outside of the Trenton Transit Center and saw at least one firetruck and an ambulance outside around 4:30 p.m. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share what was happening with NBC10.

Officials explained that service has resumed after a K9 unit swept the area and cleared the train that the man was on.

The New Jersey Transit Police Department is investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyTrentonNJ Transit
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us