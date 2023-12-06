A beloved barber in New Jersey got the honor of a lifetime on Wednesday.

The 100 block of South Warren Street in Trenton was renamed to Joe Festa Way.

Joe Festa has been working as a barber at State Barber Shop located on Warren Street for over sixty years.

He's become a local icon and is known as the city's unofficial mayor.

With his family by his side, the living legend got to see the moment his name went up on a street sign.

In early November, his family took to Facebook to announce Wednesday's event.

Through his work, the 88-year-old has served generations of residents in the Trenton area.

He has a lot of wisdom to share with his extremely positive attitude.

At today's street renaming, we got to hear from neighbors, friends and community leaders about his impact.

"He's full of wisdom, he's full of knowledge, and he's just a great, humble guy," one neighbor said.

"People said if you're going anywhere in politics, you have to see Joe Festa because he knows where all of the skeletons are and he's cut all of their hair," Trenton mayor Reed Gusciora said at the ceremony.

And, while Joe Festa has never had a bad day this one will go down as one of the best.