The driver of a stolen vehicle slammed into a Trenton, New Jersey, police vehicle as a pursuit that included gunshots being fired at officers came to an end early Wednesday. Three officers were injured, but none of them were shot.

Officers initially spotted the stolen car in the area of Parkside and Olden avenues around 2 a.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Officers then gave chase as the stolen car drove along Olden Avenue toward Ewing, prosecutors said.

During the pursuit, suspects in the stolen car fired several shots at the officers, striking a police vehicle, investigators said. The officers weren’t struck by any bullets and didn’t return gunfire.

The pursuit ended about 2 miles away at the intersection of Olden and North Clinton avenues where the stolen car driver crashed into a responding Trenton police SUV and another vehicle, prosecutors said.

Three Trenton officers were hurt, one critically. They were all being treated.

Three suspects were taken into custody and three guns were recovered, investigators said.

Prosecutors didn’t reveal if anyone in the other vehicle or any of the suspects were injured in the crash.