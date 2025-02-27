New Jersey

Trenton, NJ, pastor molested unconscious teen, police say

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials have arrested a 64-year-old pastor at a church in Trenton, NJ, on charges that claim he sexually molested a teen.

According to police, Charles B. Brinson, pastor of the Brinson Memorial Church on Brinson Avenue in Trenton, NJ, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child following separate incidents that, allegedly, happened earlier this year.

Police officials said they were contacted by the alleged 16-year-old victim who claimed that on separate occasions in January and February of this year, while at Brinson's home, the pastor "administered an unknown substance" that made the victim lose consciousness.

Brinson was arrested at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, and prosecutors have filed a motion to have him held in police custody pending trial.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

In 2008, Brinson was arrested on similar charges.

In September of that year, he was arrested on charges that claimed he picked up a 15-year-old boy in Philadelphia and took him to his Florence, NJ, home where, officials alleged that Brinson molested the child.

Following those allegations, in April of 2009, Brinson entered a negotiated guilty plea to a corruption of minors charge and was sentenced to spend four years on probation and he was required to register as a sex offender.

At that time, police officials expressed concern that there could have been other victims.

