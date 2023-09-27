Trenton launches low-cost, all-electric shuttle service

A new all-electric on-demand transportation service is coming to Trenton, New Jersey.

The City of Trenton, in collaboration with Isles Inc., launched GoTrenton!, an all-electric shuttle transportation service for Trenton Residents, one of the first community-driven transportation solutions in the nation.

The mission behind the new service is to provide residents with affordable and reliable transportation. It's all in an effort to also significantly improve transportation for low-income residents and therefore increase access to jobs, healthcare and other opportunities.

Wondering what GOTrenton! is all about? Check out this short video to learn all about it. https://t.co/gIQ1LNpQDz pic.twitter.com/VK9TOxCfGL — Isles, Inc. (@IslesInc) September 27, 2023

Those behind the new service conducted a survey and found that about 30 percent of Trenton homes are car-free and residents have expressed that transportation is one of the biggest challenges.

Additionally, the survey showed that 93 percent of residents surveyed said an electric car or ridesharing program would benefit them and their commute, while 96 percent said the service would benefit Trenton residents overall.

GoTrenton! will work to promote economic revitalization and also help improve air quality in Trenton.