TRENTON

Trenton Firefighter Grazed in the Arm by Bullet While Inside Station

The firefighter was shot at least once in the bicep. Police don’t believe he was the intended target. 

By David Chang

A Trenton firefighter is recovering after he was grazed in the arm by a bullet while inside a station Tuesday night. 

The firefighter was working out inside a firehouse along the 400 block of Calhoun Street in Trenton, New Jersey, when a shooting took place nearby. The firefighter was grazed in the bicep. Police don’t believe he was the intended target. 

The firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Police recovered 11 shell casings at the crime scene. No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. 

This article tagged under:

TRENTONNew Jerseyshootingfirefighter
