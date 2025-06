A large tree fell onto an NJ Transit bus in Franklin Square on Saturday.

NBC10 took video of the scene near the intersection of 6th and Race streets, where a large tree toppled onto a bus with branches sticking out into the road way.

It is not know if anyone was on the bus at the time or if anyone was injured.

It is not clear why the tree fell.