‘Protect your wheels': Tredyffrin Township police report spike in tire thefts

A string of tire thefts in one Pennsylvania town has police sounding the alarm.

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department posted on social media that there have been recent incidents of tire thefts in the area.

"The Tredyffrin Township Police Department would like to remind residents to stay vigilant if you own a newer vehicle, especially those with newer or specialty wheels," the department wrote.

Police even provided photos showing residents' vehicles ending up with no tires and placed on top of blocks.

The department shared that a way to deter thieves is by installing locking lug nuts on your wheels. They will cost you about $20 to $50, which is better than paying $350 or more for new tires if your car ends up being a target.

Police are also urging residents of the township to park in well-lit areas or in a garage when possible and to check vehicles regularly, especially if you're parked outside overnight.

If you see any suspicious activity, you are urged to report it right away.