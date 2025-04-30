Chester County

‘Protect your wheels': Tredyffrin Township police report spike in tire thefts

If you see any suspicious activity, you are urged to report it right away

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A string of tire thefts in one Pennsylvania town has police sounding the alarm.

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department posted on social media that there have been recent incidents of tire thefts in the area.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The Tredyffrin Township Police Department would like to remind residents to stay vigilant if you own a newer vehicle, especially those with newer or specialty wheels," the department wrote.

Police even provided photos showing residents' vehicles ending up with no tires and placed on top of blocks.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Tredyffrin Township Police Department
Tredyffrin Township Police Department

The department shared that a way to deter thieves is by installing locking lug nuts on your wheels. They will cost you about $20 to $50, which is better than paying $350 or more for new tires if your car ends up being a target.

Police are also urging residents of the township to park in well-lit areas or in a garage when possible and to check vehicles regularly, especially if you're parked outside overnight.

Tredyffrin Township Police Department
Tredyffrin Township Police Department

If you see any suspicious activity, you are urged to report it right away.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware County 3 hours ago

ER closes as services at Crozer Chester hospital wind down ahead of closure

Delaware 17 hours ago

UD student killed, 8 hurt after overdue U-Haul flees police, crashes near campus

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Chester CountyPennsylvania
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us