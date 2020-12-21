Treasury Also Hacked in Suspected Russian Campaign, Mnuchin Says

Treasury is now at least the third federal agency, along with the Commerce and Energy departments, to acknowledge that it was hacked

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during a House Small Business Committee hearing on July 17, 2020 in Washington, D.C. The hearing is titled "Oversight of the Small Business Administration and Department of Treasury Pandemic Programs."
Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images

The Treasury Department was hacked as part of the large-scale Russian campaign that still has the federal government reeling, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.

Speaking to CNBC, Mnuchin said "our unclassified systems did have some access" from hackers.

"At this point, we do not see any break in into our classified systems," he said, before later adding: "There's been no damage, nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware County 5 hours ago

Man Accused of Illegally Voting for Trump Under Names of Dead Mother and Mother-in-Law

coronavirus in new jersey 11 hours ago

NJ Gov. Murphy Urges Against Large Family Christmas Gatherings

The Treasury Department is at least the third federal agency, along with the Commerce and Energy departments, to acknowledge that it was hacked as part of a far-reaching espionage campaign widely believed to be the work of Russian intelligence.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us