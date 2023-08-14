Treasurer accused of stealing nearly $900K from Pa. fire company

A treasurer is accused of stealing nearly $900,000 over an eight-year period from the Pennsylvania fire company he worked for in order to fund his gambling habit.

The investigation began on January 18, 2023, when Birdsboro Police contacted the Berks County District Attorney Detectives about a reported theft from the Birdsboro Union Fire Company on the 200 block of West 1st Street in Birdsboro. Members of the union told investigators they believed more than $500,000 was removed from their accounts over an eight-year period. Fire company trustees said they believed their treasurer, 61-year-old Kenneth Long of Birdsboro, was responsible for the theft.

Berks County detectives obtained numerous bank records and a forensic accounting audit was requested during the investigation. During an interview with investigators on February 21, Long allegedly admitted to utilizing fire company funds to support his gambling habit. He also admitted to forging the signatures of other fire company members on fake treasurer’s reports in order to conceal the missing money, investigators said.

On August 8, the forensic audit revealed Long stole a total of $899,968.36 from various bank accounts belonging to the Birdsboro Union Fire Company between 2016 and 2023, according to investigators.

On Monday, Long surrendered to Berks County Detectives and was taken into custody. He is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and three counts of forgery.

Long was taken to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center and is awaiting his preliminary arraignment.

It’s unknown at this time whether or not Long has legal representation.