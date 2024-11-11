Treasure hunters discover unexploded ordinance in Cooper River, police say

A pair of treasure hunters using a magnet to scour the bed of the Cooper River in the area of the Cuthbert Boulevard bridge on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, discovered an unexploded ordinance, officials said.

According to police, the area around the Cuthbert Boulevard bridge was closed by police for several hours on Sunday after two treasure hunters using a magnet to "fish" for valuables, recovered, what officials called, an "old military-style projectile" from the Cooper River at about 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the ordinance "showed signs of being submerged for a lengthy period of time."

The Camden County Sheriff's Office's Bomb Squad responded to the location and safely transported the ordinance away until they could determine a controlled disposal method, officials said.

Once the device was removed, officials said the area was reopened at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said that anyone who finds suspicious or hazardous items should contact the Cherty Hill Police Department at 856-488-7828. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358.

Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.