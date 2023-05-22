Traveling Between Philly and NJ for Memorial Day? Enjoy a Free Toll on Chickie's & Pete's

Planning to travel on the Atlantic City Expressway for Memorial Day weekend? Well travelers will be in for a treat since tolls will be free on May 26.

Chickie’s and Pete’s has teamed up with South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) and the Atlantic City Expressway to kick-off the summer once again by paying travelers tolls Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, May 26 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Chickie’s and Pete’s will be paying tolls, cash and EZ Pass, for all drivers at the Eastbound Egg Harbor, New Jersey Toll Plaza Exit.

“Free Toll Friday has become one of my favorite summertime traditions,” Chickie’s & Pete’s Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi said. “It’s a great way to thank all those who have supported us over the years and kick off the summer in a fun way.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Free tolls aren’t the only thing the restaurant and SJTA are offering to kick off the summer. Also on Friday, from noon to 5 p.m. Chickie’s and Pete’s will be offering free orders of its world famous Crabfries from its food truck at the Frank S. Farley Plaza.

There will also be complimentary food and drinks from other well-known names such as Hershey’s Ice Cream, Mars and Monster Energy Drink.

The Furry Farm will also be there with the sanctuary and zoo animals for children to play with.

In honor of the holiday, Chickie’s and Pete’s also has partnered with The Patriot Fund, which provides resources and supports veterans returning from duty.

Ciarrocchi chose Memorial Day weekend to pay the tolls as a way to honor his family’s military tradition.

“My Dad and my uncles were all in the military,” said Ciarrocchi. “In fact, my Uncle George, who was my restaurant mentor, won the Silver Star for bravery. He was quite the guy, and I couldn't think of a better way to honor him.”