Travel publisher names Philly in Top 10 best cities in the world to visit

The city of brotherly love could see a tourism boost next year thanks to a big endorsement from an influential travel guidebook publisher.

Lonely Planet named Philadelphia as one of the ten best cities in the world to visit in its recent “Best in Travel 2024” list.

“Lonely Planet’s vast network of local travel experts, writers, and publishing partners named the most sought after destinations of 2024 across five key categories: top countries, regions, cities, sustainable travel destinations, and best value locations,” a spokesperson wrote. “Each category features 10 destinations chosen for their topicality, unique experiences, ‘wow’ factor and ongoing commitment to sustainability and community.”

Lonely Planet is a travel guide book publisher founded in 1973. They released their list as part of a celebration of their 50th anniversary.

Philly was one of two U.S. cities to be included on the list, with Kansas City, Missouri, being the other.

A Lonely Planet spokesperson cited Philly’s “rich American history” as well as its “historic Italian and the Reading Terminal markets” as factors in their selection.

“At the confluence of the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers sits the nation's first World Heritage City, the birthplace of the United States and the ‘City of Brotherly Love,’” the publication wrote. “But in all that historic high-mindedness what can get lost is modern Philly's kinetic energy – and tectonically shifting cultural core. Between major new openings and milestone anniversary events, the museums alone warrant a trip in 2024 (as do its eateries to keep you fueled).”