Twice-a-week trash pickup is coming to parts of Philly. Here's when, why

Some Philadelphia neighborhoods are about to get twice-a-week trash collection as the city leans into Mayor Cherelle Parker's "Safer. Cleaner. Greener." initiative.

With the pilot program set to launch the week after Thanksgiving, here are answers to some questions residents might have.

What Philadelphia neighborhoods will be getting twice the trash collection?

The pilot program is set for Center City and South Philadelphia neighborhoods.

The boundaries are from Callowhill Street on the north edge of Center City to Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia and between the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers, according to a booklet distributed by the city.

City of Philadelphia Map shows the boundaries of the twice-a-week trash pickup in Philadelphia.

"Residents within these boundaries will be permitted to set out up to 8 bags, 4 containers, and 2 household compactable items per collection," the city said.

When does the twice-a-week trash pilot program begin?

The pilot program launches on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

What will be your second trash pickup day?

The city supplied a chart explaining when second pickups will occur.

Here's how it works: If your regular trash and recycling pickup day is Monday, you will get the second trash day on Thursday (without recycling). Should your normal trash day be Tuesday, your second day will be Friday.

The schedule is then Wednesday - Saturday, Thursday - Monday, and Friday - Tuesday.

There still won't be scheduled trash days on Sunday.

Will recycling be picked up twice a week?

No.

The twice-a-week pickup plan only applies to trash, not recycling, which will still be collected on its normal weekly day, according to the city.

"Residents are reminded that mixing recycling with trash during the second collection is prohibited, and fines will be issued if recycling materials are found in set-out trash," the city said.

What happens on holiday weeks?

"There will be NO second collections during a holiday week," the city said. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas are among the trash pickup holidays observed by the city.

What is the goal of twice-a-week trash pickup?

The city is looking to combat litter and illegal dumping.

"Under Mayor Cherelle Parker’s leadership, our city is rallying together to confront the challenges of litter, illegal dumping, and graffiti head-on with a comprehensive strategy that combines the strengths of our city for a cleaner, sustainable future," the city said.

In the literature handed out by the city, the explanation goes further:

"The City of Philadelphia has had a significant increase in illegal dumping cases over the past few decades. In recent years, the Department of Sanitation has been required to spend nearly $1.5 million ANNUALLY just to clean up items that have been illegally dumped.

"Residential illegal dumping is a common source (along with construction materials, tires, etc.). Residential illegal dumping occurs when household trash is set out at separate locations other than the legal property address and outside the scheduled collection time.

"This form of illegal dumping is frequently found in densely populated neighborhoods, in areas that are zoned for multi-family use. These communities typically have limited trash/recycling storage capacity, and, hence, are more likely to dump in locations away from their residence."

Might more neighborhoods get more often trash pickup?

That's the plan but you will have to wait a year.

"Phase 2 of the program will expand to more areas in fall 2025," the city said.