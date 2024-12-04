North Philadelphia

Dispute over trash along Philly street ends with neighbor shot, police say

The violent confrontation took place on Dec. 3, 2024, along North Hicks Street in North Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

An argument between neighbors over trash ended with one of them being shot, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting took place late Tuesday night along North Hicks Street, near Indiana Avenue, in North Philadelphia, police said.

The man was shot near his doorway, police said, as a bullet appeared to have gone into the door. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, the shooting victim appeared to be arguing over trash on the curb, police said.

No announcement of charges yet, however people are being questioned.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

