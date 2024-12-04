An argument between neighbors over trash ended with one of them being shot, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting took place late Tuesday night along North Hicks Street, near Indiana Avenue, in North Philadelphia, police said.

The man was shot near his doorway, police said, as a bullet appeared to have gone into the door. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, the shooting victim appeared to be arguing over trash on the curb, police said.

No announcement of charges yet, however people are being questioned.