Man convicted of murdering transgender woman who was found in Schuylkill River

A man was found guilty of murdering a transgender woman who was found in the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia five years ago.

Akhenaton Jones, 41, was convicted of murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of corpse in the killing of 27-year-old Dominique Rem'mie Fells in 2020.

"I applaud Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski for her skillful prosecution of this difficult and horrifying case," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said on Monday, June 16, 2025. "I also want to thank our victim support staff for standing with the victim's family for five long years, and to the jury for delivering justice for Rem'mie, who was by all accounts a remarkable and creative woman loved by her family, friends, and community. I also thank the Philadelphia Police Department for their excellent investigation in this case."



On June 8, 2020, Fells’ upper body was found floating in the Schuylkill River. Fells, a transgender woman, had over 40 stab wounds to her torso. Three days later, her legs were found in a trash bag on the banks of the river.

Witnesses told investigators Fells spent time with Jones at his home on June 6, 2020. The witnesses said they left the home after Fells and Jones went into a bedroom. When they returned, they found Fells dead on the bed with blood inside the room.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Jones’ home and found a large amount of blood splatter inside as well as a knife, electric saw and white hazmat suit covered in blood. They also obtained surveillance video which showed Jones taking a trash can and trash bag filled with Fells’ remains out of the home and into a white van. More surveillance video showed Jones driving the van to the Schuylkill River.

A warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued later that month but he fled to California. He was then captured in Los Angeles on Nov. 9, 2020, and extradited back to Philadelphia. Investigators then obtained DNA from him that matched the DNA recovered from the knife, saw and hazmat suit.

Jones is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 26, 2025.

"The verdict last Monday brought justice for our daughter, but it doesn't take away the pain of losing her," Terri Fells-Edmonds, Fells' mother, said. "Dominique's life mattered, and we will continue to honor her every day. To me, she was Rem'mie, but to our family, she was a daughter, granddaughter, niece, and friend. We're deeply grateful to the Philadelphia Police Department and the District Attorney's Office for their outstanding work in this case."