Train derails in Northampton County, several cars end up in Lehigh River

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Lower Saucon Township early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the incident happened near the 2200 block of Riverside Drive.

Officials said there are several trains off the tracks and some cars ended up in the Lehigh River.

There are currently no evacuations, no injuries and no leaks from any containers, officials said.

Officials said emergency personnel are at the scene investigating and at this time they ask residents to stay out of the area.

There has been a train derailment in L. Saucon Twp. Preliminarily there are no evacuations, no injuries and no leaks. However, this can change. The best thing we can do to assist first responders is to STAY AWAY. — Lamont G. McClure (@LamontGMcClure1) March 2, 2024

This is a developing story, check back for details.