At Least 7 Reported Or Likely Tornadoes From Isaias Damaged Our Region

Tropical Storm Isaias knocked down trees, tractor-trailers and sheds as it tore through the region Tuesday with multiple confirmed tornadoes, largely in Delaware. NBC10 is tracking the impacts of the storm and the tornadoes it caused.

Weather officials do not officially determine a storm was a tornado until they investigate the scene and the damage. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is tallying the reports from Isaias' violent morning here.

The action started with a caller to the National Weather Service reporting a tornado on Sandtown Road in Kent County, Del. around 8:30 a.m. About 28 minutes later, a tornado was spotted in Dover, with snapped power poles and tree limbs down around Route 8 and Bennington Street.

Another came around 9:09 a.m., with a sensor recording a wind speed of 96 mph, along Route 13 in Smyrna.

NBC10 was there for the aftermath of another suspected tornado Tuesday morning on Route 13 South near Route 1 in Townsend, Del. At least four tractor-trailers were on their sides after they were toppled by winds. A straight line of damage including trees down could be seen. A billboard was destroyed and the siding was removed from a building.

The National Weather Service said it was likely a tornado swept through that area around 9:19 a.m. One driver at the scene needed emergency assistance being removed from a truck.

It was unclear if some of the Delaware reports were from the same tornado. More information will be provided when the NWS investigates the scenes.

At the Jersey Shore, a viewer submitted video of a tornado moving through Strathmere. Damage was also seen Tuesday in Ocean City.

The National Weather Service said a spotter reported a tornado on the ground in Strathmere with debris in the air, crossing Route 50, around 9:51 a.m. It may have touched down later in Marmora, on the mainland. Damage including an overturned shed and stripped building was seen there.

It's also likely that what struck Doylestown Hospital Tuesday afternoon was a tornado. The NWS is also reporting possible tornado damage near the Philadelphia Mills mall.

