Geoffrey the Giraffe is making a comeback.

Toys R Us is returning to in-person retail this year after the company filed for bankruptcy back in 2017.

Macy's will be opening Toys R Us stores inside its U.S. locations -- including six in New Jersey and one in Pennsylvania -- just in time for the 2022 holiday season, according to a news release from the company.

The move comes as part of an expansion of Macy's partnership with WHP Global, the firm that acquired Toys R Us back in March 2021.

The toy retailer’s debut in Macy’s stores began at the end of July and will continue through Oct.15.

As of Aug. 8, open locations include Newport Centre Macy's in Jersey City and Macy's at Brunswick Square in East Brunswick.

Four New Jersey stores (Cherry Hill, Bridgewater, Paramus and Wayne) and one in Pennsylvania (Willow Grove) are "coming soon," according to Macy’s website.

All Macy’s Toys R Us locations will be open before the holidays, according to the initial announcement. There are several more New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware locations not currently part of the Toys R Us locations revealed by the company.

View a complete list of Toys R Us at Macy's stores here.

The in-store toy shops with 1,000 to 10,000 square feet of Toys R Us dedicated retail spaces will feature hands-on toy demonstration tables and a life-size Geoffrey the Giraffe statue for photo-ops.

Macy's will also be hosting in-store Toys R Us events at all U.S. locations from Oct. 15 through Oct. 23, set to include family-friendly activities and various giveaways from brands like Barbie, LEGO and Play-Doh.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys“R”Us experience to life in our stores,” Macy’s chief merchandising officer Nata Dvir said. "We hope Toys”R”Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys"R"Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth."

Macy's partnership with Toys R Us began online in August 2021, when Macy’s began offering exclusive Toys R Us products on its website. Following the website addition, the department store chain’s reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022 saw toy sales jump 15 times higher than the comparable period prior to the Toys R Us partnership, the company said.