Town hall Wednesday for Northeast Philly residents, business owners after plane crash

A town hall will be held Wednesday evening for anyone impacted by last month's medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia that killed all six people on board and one man on the ground as well as injured dozens more.

The meeting will be at Northeast High School from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 19 and will bring together state agencies, city departments and local community organizations that have resources available.

One business owner who has offices near where the plane crashed on Jan. 31 told NBC10 that he's hoping to learn more about the timeline for rebuilding.

"It’s really hard to operate a business for 30 years and relocate in five days over there and think that everything’s going to be back to normal and it’s not," Greg Ott said. "I want to see what’s going on as far as what they’re offering for the small business owners on Cottman Avenue. What they’re doing.”

Ott's offices are on Cottman Avenue and was destroyed by jet fuel and plane debris. He said he's been able to salvage some documents as his businesses were forced to relocate while he tries to rebuild.

“All the plane debris came through these windows, hit my wall, broke up my concrete outside and everything just got blown right through here," Ott explained.

Desks at his offices are usually filled with employees into the early evening hours, but on Jan. 31, everyone was gone before 6:09 p.m. when the plane crashed.

“That’s how blessed we are. Because I can replace all this. My major concern was: Was anybody in the building? Then I finally got ahold of people and they’re like 'they left, they’re safe,'" Ott said.

Medical jet crash in Northeast Philly

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, a Learjet 55 operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crashed along Cottman Avenue in front of the Roosevelt Mall.

Officials said the plane was in the air for less than a minute before it crashed several miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport where the pilot had just taken off.

A girl who was returning to Mexico after receiving treatment for a life-threatening illness in the U.S. was among the six people on board the flight. The victims in the crash were identified as Capt. Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, patient Valentina Guzman Murillo and her mother, Lizeth Murillo Ozuna. Steven Dreuitt also died as he car was involved in the fiery wreck.

The NTSB continues to investigate what led to the deadly plane crash.

Street repairs begin after crash

Crews began repairs on the right lane of westbound Cottman Avenue (Route 73) -- in front of the Roosevelt Mall between the Roosevelt Boulevard and Bustleton Avenue -- at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, according to PennDOT.

Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day through Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, PennDOT said. "Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns may occur."

PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph told NBC10 the work is being done to repair damage from the Jan. 31, 2025, deadly plane crash. That crash left a large crater in the ground.

For the latest updates from the City of Philadelphia, click here.