Beloved North Philadelphia playground reopens with major upgrades

Just in time for spring, a beloved playground is back open in North Philadelphia.

Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, along with other city officials, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, March 12, for the reopening of the Towey Recreation Center Playground.

The playground, located at 1832 North Howard Street, now has new swings, benches, games, game tables, and safety surfacing.

"The community asked for these changes through an extensive planning process and our city delivered for them! I'm overjoyed to see children have a space that they can call their own where they can build lifelong memories," Lozada shared in a social media post.

The updated area has also been designed to meet a wide range of sensory needs while offering a tranquil space for visitors.