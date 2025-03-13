North Philadelphia

Beloved North Philadelphia playground reopens with major upgrades

City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of the Towey Recreation Center Playground

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

Just in time for spring, a beloved playground is back open in North Philadelphia.

Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, along with other city officials, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, March 12, for the reopening of the Towey Recreation Center Playground.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The playground, located at 1832 North Howard Street, now has new swings, benches, games, game tables, and safety surfacing.

"The community asked for these changes through an extensive planning process and our city delivered for them! I'm overjoyed to see children have a space that they can call their own where they can build lifelong memories," Lozada shared in a social media post.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The updated area has also been designed to meet a wide range of sensory needs while offering a tranquil space for visitors.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us