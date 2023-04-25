A tow truck driver wrapping up his shift was shot by a group of young people after parking his vehicle, Philadelphia police said.

The driver had just parked his truck along South 72nd Street near Greenway Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia shortly before 11 p.m. Monday when four young men -- believed to be in their teens or early 20s -- approached him and tried to rob him, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers arrived to find the man shot in the leg, arm and abdomen, Small said. They rushed him to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Despite being shot, the 40-year-old driver was able to tell investigators that he had just parked his tow truck after a shift and had just go out of the truck when the confrontation began.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"For some reason the robbery escalated into a shooting," Small said.

Investigators found evidence that at least four shots were fired.

After the shooting, the suspects ran off on foot, Small said.

Police hoped surveillance video helped them in their search for the shooters.